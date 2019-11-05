Gold winning Para athlete gets a warm welcome

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Para-athlete G Anandan (32) who won three gold medals in 100m, 200m and 400 metres race in the seventh World Military Games held at Wuhan in China recently was accorded a grand reception in Kumbakonam on Monday.

Anandan, son of an auto driver Gunasekaran of Solayappan street in Kumbakonam joined the Army in 2005. When serving in Kashmir Anandan lost his left leg in a land mine blast and underwent below-the-knee amputation. He got running blade fixed and trained at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.

Anandan participated on behalf of Indian Armed Services and won three Gold medals in the Wuhan World Military Games held between October 17 to October 27. A reception was held on Monday at his native Kumbakonam.

After garlanding Gandhi statue in Kumbakonam he was taken in a chariot from Uchchipillayarkoil to his Native Higher Secondary school. A felicitation meeting was also held for Anandan at the school. G Anbalagan, MLA of Kumbakonam and the state vice-president of Tamil Nadu Athletics association, Sathyanarayanan were among those present.