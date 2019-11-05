Just 48 in Tamil Nadu cleared NEET without coaching, HC told

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that unequal have been treated equally in the NEET for admission in medical courses and the results would speak for themselves, a division bench of the Madras High Court has suggested to the Central government to take note of this situation.

Following a query raised by the bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan as to how many students wrote the NEET for the first time and got admission last week, the Central government counsel informed the judges on Monday that in government colleges, it was only 1,040, whereas the number of candidates who appeared multiple times and got admission are 2,041.



Similarly, where self-financing colleges were concerned, only 588 students had got admission in their first attempt itself, whereas the number of students, who had got admission in more than one attempt, was 1,062.

The first-timers have to prepare for the +2 examination as well as for the NEET examination simultaneously, whereas the students who had already completed their +2 examination, could fairly devote their time for preparing exclusively for the NEET examination, the judges pointed out, adding that the unequal had been treated equally in the NEET and the results would speak for themselves.

This fact should be taken note of, by the Central government, the judges said.

With regard to another query regarding the number of students who got admission without undergoing coaching classes, the government counsel submitted that only 48 students had got medical seats without undergoing any coaching classes, whereas 3,033 students who underwent coaching classes, had been admitted in the government colleges. Similarly, where self-financing colleges were concerned, only 52 students had got seats without undergoing any coaching classes, whereas 1,598 students had got medical seats after undergoing coaching classes.

“It is shocking to note that only negligible candidates have got admission without undergoing coaching. That means medical education is not available to the poor people and is available only to those who underwent coaching classes by spending lakhs and lakhs of rupees. Moreover, this will also put the rural students in a disadvantageous position, as they lack facilities of coaching. It should also be taken note of by the Central Government, which brought the Rules and Regulations or amendment for conducting NEET,” the judges added.

Directing the Centre and the Medical Council of India to verify as to whether they have received any complaint or whether any malpractice has been done for getting medical seats in other States, the bench posted the PIL petition from one K Dheeran of Coimbatore, praying for a directive to the government to undertake proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill-up 207 management quota seats available due to non-filling of NRI quota seats, for November 7.

BAIL plea of NEET Accused rejected

MADURAI: Madurai Bench of Madras HC dismissed a bail petition filed by S Mohamed Shaffi of Thirupathur, who was arrested in connection with NEET impersonation scam. Justice GR Swaminathan rejected the bail plea considering the role played by the petitioner in the scam.

The judge, while granting bail to the petitioner’s son last week, had observed that the petitioner seemed to be the ‘kingpin’ of the scam. According to CB-CID, Shaffi had engaged an impersonator to write an exam on behalf of his son who was studying first-year MBBS course in Mauritius.

However, Shaffi denied the allegations saying that he was falsely implicated and urged the court to grant him bail.