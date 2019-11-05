Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up ahead of Ayodhya verdict, no leave for Tamil Nadu Police from November 10

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi heard the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and had reserved the verdict on October 16.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police officers in the state should not take leave from November 10 until further orders are given, announced Director General of Police J K Tripathy.

In a circular addressed to all police, CB CID, Railways officials, he said that all the special units must be kept in readiness for deployment in Law and Order duties and mobilisation of strength should be akin to that of election duties.

The order is reportedly in anticipation to the controversial Ayodhya land-dispute verdict which may be announced before the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 17.

Verdicts on review petitions of the Rafale and Sabarimala Judgement too is expected to be delivered in the next eight working days.

Besides, the Supreme Court bench will pronounce its verdict on a criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attributing to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in several north Indian states too. Uttar Pradesh DGP had said that if needed, the National Security Act will be imposed, while in Bhopal, section 144 is already in place under the orders of collector Tarun Pithode.

