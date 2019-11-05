Home States Tamil Nadu

Thiruvalluvar was not an atheist, says Pandiarajan

People from all religions can consider him as their icon, says minister

Published: 05th November 2019

Protest in front of the Thirvalluvar statue in Thanjavur | special arrangement

By Express News Service

MADURAI, TIRUCHY: Minister for Tamil language and Culture K Pandiarajan said that people from all religions have the right to consider Thiruvalluvar as their respective religious icon. 

Speaking to media during his visit to the temporary museum at World Tamil Sangam where artefacts unearthed during fourth and fifth phases of Keezhadi excavation are displayed,  Pandiarajan  said, “It was a British man Francis White Ellis, the then Madras Collector and incharge of Mint (coin production) established in Fort St George in 1807, who gave the first image of Thiruvalluvar engraved in a gold coin.

From the figure of a meditating saint engraved in the gold coin, it can be assumed he is a saint from either Samanam, Saivam or Vainavam. For sure, he is not an atheist. People from all religion including Hindus, Christians and Muslims have right to consider Thiruvalluvar as their religious icon and none has the right to stop it,” he added.

On the same day the Thai translation of Thirukkural was launched by Prime Minister Modi in Bangkok, State unit of BJP sparked a controversy by tweeting Thiruvalluvar’s picture in saffron robes.
Meanwhile, NTK president Seeman said in Tiruchy, “Some BJP leaders are portraying Thiruvalluvar as Hindu and Thirukural written based on Hindu principles. While the Hindu principles divided people, Thirukural says all are equal by birth. Then how could it be based on Hindu principles?”

