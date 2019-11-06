Home States Tamil Nadu

 Ensure there is no illegal entry or exit of foreigners in TN: HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to ensure that there is no illegal entry or exit of foreigners again.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After the Central and State governments confirmed the surrender at a court in Sri Lanka of two Sri Lankan accused, Sanga Sirantha and Mohamed Saffras, who were inadvertently released from Puzhal Prison II recently instead of their deportation to Sri Lanka, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to ensure that there is no illegal entry or exit of foreigners in such manner again.

A Bench, comprising justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh, was disposing of habeas corpus petitions filed by the two accused seeking direction to deport them to Sri Lanka.

Upon perusing the communication from the Union Ministry of External Affairs that the two accused, who were mistakenly released from prison on August 18, 2019, surrendered before the Chief Magistrate in Columbo on September 10, the judges directed the State to complete the departmental proceedings against delinquent officials who were responsible for the release.

They also directed the Pamban police to file charge sheet against persons arrested for aiding the duo to illegally enter and leave India, and adjourned the case to February 28, 2020, to report a compliance report of the above directions.

