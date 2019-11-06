Home States Tamil Nadu

Gold worth Rs 11 crore seized, biggest ever at Tiruchy airport

Most of the smugglers turned out to be couriers and the Central agency failed to arrest the mastermind of smuggling racket.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Trichy international airport, DRI raids

DRI sleuths during a surprise inspection at Trichy airport on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY : In what is considered to be the biggest seizure so far at the Tiruchy airport, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials detained 130 smugglers and recovered gold worth 30 kg, valued at Rs 11 crore, in an operation that began at 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Besides gold, several passengers were found carrying cigarettes, and electronic goods including mobile phones and drones.

Rattled by the increasing number of smuggling incidents through  Tiruchy, a 21-member team including two Deputy Directors P Karthikeyan and G Sathish reached the airport on Tuesday evening and questioned a list of identified passengers who arrived by seven different flights. The team, comprising officials from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, scrutinized details of more than 700 passengers coming from Malaysia, Singapore, Sharjah and Dubai. They narrowed the list down to 150 frequent passengers who arrived by flights between 10 pm (Tuesday) and 3 am (Wednesday). As soon as the suspects landed, officials took them away for questioning. The inquiries continued till dawn. Sources said DRI questioned around 80 suspects by Wednesday morning.

Fifteen passengers were subjected to medical test. 

Most of the smugglers were carrying gold in the form of paste.

“Most of the suspects smuggled gold in paste form so as to avoid detection by metal detectors. We have to conduct the medical test to detect them” said sources.

Many persons were released by Wednesday evening. “The team was having about 50 passengers in custody by evening. These people would also be released after taking their details,” a source said.

Sources said the DRI was likely to release the smugglers on bail. “Most of them were carrying about 200 gram of gold in various forms. Its value would come around `9 lakh. In such cases, the officials will seize the gold and start enquiry against them. That’s why they released several people at various hours. Even if someone is carrying gold worth more than `20 lakh, he can be released on bail after seizing the gold,” a source said.

In August 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at the Tiruchy airport and arrested six Customs officials and about 13 smugglers.

Most of the smugglers turned out to be couriers and the Central agency failed to arrest the mastermind of smuggling racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold smuggling Tiruchi international airport DRI revenue intelligence
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp