Home States Tamil Nadu

Assam elephant in illegal custody of Srivilliputhur temple: Activist

A female elephant from Assam is allegedly being held in illegal custody by a temple at  Srivilliputhur for years without any valid documents.

Published: 07th November 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A female elephant from Assam is allegedly being held in illegal custody by a temple at Srivilliputhur for years without any valid documents. The 33-year-old pachyderm Joymala alias Jeyamalyatha was brought to Tamil Nadu allegedly on a temporary lease around 2008 and never sent back. Currently, it is at Natchiyar temple in Srivilliputhur while the owner is in Assam. 

Respondig to an RTI query filed by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin, Wildlife Warden Office of Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary in Srivilliputhur, the ownership certificate of Joymala, a copy of which is available with Express, identifies the owner as Girin Moran, of Tinuskia district in Assam, and he claimed the elephant was kept in a place called  Kakapathar in Assam.

Rubin said Joymala’s case is typical of Assam scam. Only recently, Assam forest department said 61 elephants leased to other States since 2008 have not been traced. Assam’s Wildlife Crime Prevention Unit report in December 2007 reported that 259 captive elephants transported outside the State between 2003 and 2007 have not returned. 

State Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Kumar Srivastava told Express it is illegal to have an elephant without ownership certificate. “In our recent verification, we found there are seven elephants in Tamil Nadu whose ownership certificates were issued by Assam forest department or other States. Joymala is one of them. These are old cases and some have made a request for transfer of ownership, which the department has rejected.

Now, I have written to forest departments of respective States and the owners will be asked to take back the elephants.” Express was not able to contact the temple authorities for comment.
The recent example of such illegal trade is Malachi, whose original owner was in Andaman, but was used for begging and weddings in Madurai. Eventually, the elephant was rescued and moved to a rehabilitation camp in Tiruchy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp