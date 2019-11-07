Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC adjourns plea for medical treatment to Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan

The petitioner submitted that her uncle Murugan has been fasting for the past 15 days in protest against his solitary confinement and demanding permission to talk to his wife and co-life convict Nalin

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned by a week the hearing of a petition filed by a relative of Murugan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a direction to provide immediate medical treatment to him.

When the plea by Murugan's niece, Thenmozhi, came up before a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman, additional public prosecutor submitted that food was being provided to Murugan and a detailed counter in the aspect would be filed.

The bench then posted the matter for filing counter after a week.

The petitioner submitted that her uncle Murugan has been fasting for the past 15 days in protest against his solitary confinement and demanding permission to talk to his wife and co-life convict Nalini.

The petitioner has already filed another plea seeking intervention of the court to remove her uncle from solitary confinement and allow him to talk to his family members, including his wife.

Meanwhile, the bench adjourned by two weeks hearing of a petition by Robert Payas, another accused in the case, seeking a month's parole after Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that authorities are yet to verify the addresses of his relatives, and sought two weeks' time.

Murugan and Nalini, besides five other convicts, are undergoing life imprisonment in the case related to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

