Pulled up for poor studies, student stabs hostel warden to death in TN: Police

By Express News Service

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: A second-year BSc student allegedly stabbed the warden of his college hostel on Wednesday, after he informed his parents about his poor academic performance.

The warden died on the spot.

Police said Venkatraman (45) of Pollachi was working as hostel warden in a private agriculture college in Jambunathapuram near Musiri. On Thursday afternoon when he was checking the hostel dining area, Abdul Hakkim, a second-year student, showed up and picked up an argument with him. Even as they were talking animatedly, Hakkim brandished a knife and stabbed Venkatraman in the stomach.

Before Venkatraman could react, Hakkim stabbed him again in his neck. Sustaining deep stab injuries Venkatraman collapsed on the floor, and Hakkim fled the scene.

Venkatraman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hakkim (19) was a resident of Perambalur and was pursuing second-year B.Sc agriculture in the college. Inquiries revealed that Venkatraman had complained about Abdul’s poor academic performance to his parents who in turn chided the boy.

Hakkim was arrested and charged for murder.