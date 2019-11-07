Home States Tamil Nadu

Tuition teacher takes explicit videos of students, arrested

The issue came to light after a 14-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police. 

Published: 07th November 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

child sex abuse

Image for representational purpose only

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a 28-year-old tuition teacher and her male friend were arrested by the police for allegedly forcing two teenage students to pose in compromising positions for explicit videos. Police suspect the duo could have abused many more children. The issue came to light after a 14-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police. 

It says the teacher, S Sanjana, and her friend S Balaji (38) forced the girl to pose for explicit videos with another student. The incident happened at Sanjana’s house. Balaji, who recorded the video, threatened the students that he would upload it online if they reported the matter.

Though only one girl has come forward with a written complaint, police suspect many others were also abused. Sanjana was taking tuition classes for students of classes 10 and 12. Balaji was her neighbour. He visited Sanjana’s house often. “This is an unusual case as the accused have forced children to be intimate with each other,” said an officer. “Only a thorough investigation will bring out further details.” 

“This incident is a pointer to how technology is changing the nature of sexual crimes,” says Vidya Reddy of Tulir. “Instead of panicking about safety of children, parents must enable children with the ability to understand how people can exploit them. It’s important to create trust in children, so that they can speak out about abuse.” 

“Schools should start appointing counsellors, and teachers and parents must observe behavioural changes in children,” says policy researcher Vanessa Peter.

“Sexual violence can not only involve two people but it could also a group of people coercing and cajoling and deceiving people to do such things for their gratification. We first need to ask whether we provide a non-judgmental congenial space for children to be able to talk about anything without being blamed or shamed. This should be the first step we should be working towards,” Vidya Reddy said.

Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) says there is a need for protection policies in education institutions and setting up of empowered and independent mechanism to review and monitor child protection processes in educational institutions and other organisations and area where children gather. Also, schools should start appointing counsellors and teachers and parents should be trained to observe behavioural changes in children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp