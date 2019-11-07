Tuition teacher takes explicit videos of students, arrested

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a 28-year-old tuition teacher and her male friend were arrested by the police for allegedly forcing two teenage students to pose in compromising positions for explicit videos. Police suspect the duo could have abused many more children. The issue came to light after a 14-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police.

It says the teacher, S Sanjana, and her friend S Balaji (38) forced the girl to pose for explicit videos with another student. The incident happened at Sanjana’s house. Balaji, who recorded the video, threatened the students that he would upload it online if they reported the matter.

Though only one girl has come forward with a written complaint, police suspect many others were also abused. Sanjana was taking tuition classes for students of classes 10 and 12. Balaji was her neighbour. He visited Sanjana’s house often. “This is an unusual case as the accused have forced children to be intimate with each other,” said an officer. “Only a thorough investigation will bring out further details.”

“This incident is a pointer to how technology is changing the nature of sexual crimes,” says Vidya Reddy of Tulir. “Instead of panicking about safety of children, parents must enable children with the ability to understand how people can exploit them. It’s important to create trust in children, so that they can speak out about abuse.”

“Schools should start appointing counsellors, and teachers and parents must observe behavioural changes in children,” says policy researcher Vanessa Peter.

“Sexual violence can not only involve two people but it could also a group of people coercing and cajoling and deceiving people to do such things for their gratification. We first need to ask whether we provide a non-judgmental congenial space for children to be able to talk about anything without being blamed or shamed. This should be the first step we should be working towards,” Vidya Reddy said.

