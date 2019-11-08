Home States Tamil Nadu

3 plaints of NEET fraud: CBI

The complaints from Chennai had been referred to Medical Council of India (MCI) and Union Health Ministry.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation told the Madras High Court on Thursday that its Chennai zone has received two complaints from Chennai and one from Kochi alleging impersonation in NEET.

The complaints from Chennai had been referred to Medical Council of India (MCI) and Union Health Ministry. The one from Kochi is under scrutiny of CBI, its counsel told a division bench of  Madras High Court comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan when a PIL petition from K Dheeran of Coimbatore praying for a directive to government to undertake proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill-up 207 management quota seats available due to non-filling of NRI quota seats, came up again.

Assistant Solicitor-General G Karthikeyan filed an affidavit of Union Health Ministry, which was taken on file by the bench. He also assured that in the next hearing he will submit as to whether the Union Health Ministry had received any complaint of malpractice in NEET, including impersonation.

Counsel representing various medical colleges and universities submitted that they would obtain the fingerprints of the left out students and forward the same to the authority concerned, soon. Advocate M Velmurugan submitted that his client had obtained 303 marks, whereas except seven students, the other students, who had got admission under the surrendered NRI lapsed quota to the private medical colleges, had got marks lesser than his client.

One of the candidates who was admitted under NRI lapsed quota got only 107 marks and therefore, Velmurugan alleged there was no transparency in admission under the quota and private medical colleges had not followed guidelines as laid down by Supreme Court.MCI’s senior counsel VP Raman submitted he will get proper instructions so that this kind of problem will not recur.

It was also brought to the notice of judges that the names of candidates, who were alleged to have impersonated, had also been sent to Dr M G R Medical University for registration. However, selection panel counsel Abdul Salem told court that names of students who were alleged to have impersonated had been deleted from the list. The matter has been adjourned till November 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court NEET fraud CBI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp