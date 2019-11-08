Home States Tamil Nadu

44,000 thousand of urea arrives from Oman for supply across Tamil Nadu delta  

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which imports fertilisers from Gulf countries, imported the urea from Oman.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL/NAGAPATTINAM: To tide over the shortage of fertiliser, over 44,000 tonnes of urea imported from Oman would be sent to Tamil Nadu’s delta and neighbouring districts.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which imports fertilisers from Gulf countries, imported the urea from Oman. The consignment transported by an Indian bulk carrier from Qalhat Port in Oman arrived at Karaikal Port on November 1.

It would shortly be transported to Tamil Nadu’s delta districts which have been running out of urea stock for the past one month. 

“We have imported urea from ‘Oman India Fertiliser Company SAOC (OMIFCO), our partner in Oman, for the fourth time this year. We would send the fertilisers as per demand for districts in Tamil Nadu as decided by the Agriculture department of the state. The urea which we imported wold be sent to these places if logistics are favourable,” said an IFFCO representative.

The consignment of urea was transferred from the ship to Karaikal Port’s warehouse soon after arrival.

The urea would be loaded on to dozens of trucks in the days to come, with a maximum limit of 500 tonnes per day and sent to delta districts like Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur and neighbouring districts
like Tiruchy and Pudukkottai. 

The nitrogenous fertiliser would be distributed by Thanjavur Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited in Tiruvarur for the delta districts and its parent-body, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited, for other districts. The fertiliser would be packed and branded by IFFCO and sold in 47-kg
bags for a price of around Rs 290.

