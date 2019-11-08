Home States Tamil Nadu

After political leaders’, now Thiruvalluvar statue caged in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, work to construct the enclosure complete with concrete foundation and iron cage for the statue commenced.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The work of constructing an enclosure for the Tiruvalluvar statue in Vallam underway on Thursday. | (Photo | EPS)

The work of constructing an enclosure for the Tiruvalluvar statue in Vallam underway on Thursday. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An enclosure is being built around the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was desecrated, in Pillayarpatti.

Construction of the enclosure commenced on Thursday.

Police, meanwhile, put up barricades at the entrance of the street where the statue stood. All those who pass through the street are being allowed only after enquiry and search of the baggage they were carrying.

The three and a half feet tall concrete statue was erected by Thenninthiya Valluvar Kula Sangam and unveiled on August 15, 2005. Locals used to celebrate Thiruvalluvar day, the next day of Pongal festival.

On November 3 this year, the statue was desecrated which created a furore across the State.

ALSO READ | DMK's MK Stalin to BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan: Leaders condemn desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

On Wednesday, another controversy broke out when the leader of a right-wing outfit draped a saffron cloth around the statue and adorned it with a garland of rudraksha beads.

Following this, the district administration controlled access to the statue to avoid untoward incidents.

On Thursday, work to construct the enclosure complete with a concrete foundation and iron cage for the statue commenced.

The enclosure would be locked and the key handed over to office-bearers the Thenninthiya Valluvar Kula Sangam, sources said.

The enclosure would be opened on special occasions like Thiruvalluvar day.

BJP cadre garland Thiruvalluvar statue

THENI: BJP cadre on Thursday washed and garlanded a statue of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar near Periyakulam municipality building after they reportedly found a stain on it.

The cadre, led by BJP Theni parliamentary constituency in-charge Rajapandy, also performed a ‘milk abhishekam and aradhana’ to the statue. They demanded that the police take action against those who ‘desecrated’ it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvalluvar
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp