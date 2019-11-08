Five booked in Tiruchy for selling newborn for Rs 1.15 lakh

MS Thanaraj By

TIRUCHY: A couple in Manapparai allegedly sold their newborn boy for Rs 1.5 lakh through a mediator. The child welfare department on Thursday filed a complaint against five persons for illegal adoption, including another couple who adopted the baby. The child’s biological father is HIV positive.



The incident came to light last week when a couple from Pudukkottai, in their late forties, admitted a newborn child to the Tiruchy Government Hospital with breathing issues. They were giving contradictory responses when the medical staff sought details. Suspecting something was wrong, the staff informed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

Inquiry revealed the couple bought the baby from Manapparai through a mediator. On Thursday, a team of police officials and the DCPO rushed there. The child’s biological parents and Anthonyammal, the mediator were detained for questioning, which lasted till late evening.

Police say the baby’s biological parents are daily wage labourers. The boy was their third child. As the father is HIV positive, and the family is under severe financial stress, they decided to give away the boy. “They wanted the child to have a good life, and not suffer by living with them,” said media reports, quoting an officer.

Anthonyammal came to know about this, and she contacted the couple. When the baby was seven days old, he was handed over to his foster parents at a local temple.“Based on the information provided by the hospital staff, we conducted an investigation and found that an illegal adoption had taken place,” said Geetha, the District Child Protection Officer.

Police superintendent Ziaul Haque confirmed that cases had been filed against all five persons.

“All persons involved in this illegal adoption must be severely punished,” says Indira Gandhi, a child welfare activist. “Those who want to adopt must do so through proper channel, by approaching the Central Adoption Resource Authority.”