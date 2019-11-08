No headway in Tiruchy BHEL bank robbery case

TIRUCHY: Even as police failed to make headway in the robbery in BHEL cooperative bank, CCTV
footage of the burglary went viral on social media. In the video which appeared on Thursday, a man wearing a monkey cap and gloves is seen entering the bank through a window on November 1.
He casually walks into the accountant’s room and steals cash kept in a suitcase. He leaves through the broken window after making off with Rs1.43 crore in just five minutes. The clip makes it clear that the intruder was well aware of the layout of the building and where the money was.
Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque stated the preliminary investigation has revealed the burglar was familiar with the layout of the bank. He assured the robber would be arrested and stolen cash recovered soon.
TIRUCHY: Even as police failed to make headway in the robbery in BHEL cooperative bank, CCTV
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Prakash Javadekar reviews steps taken by Delhi, neighbouring states to tackle air pollution
Odisha FC to move out of Bhubaneswar for first three home games
Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh: Foreign Minister
Ministry of External Affairs briefs diplomats of various countries on SC's Ayodhya verdict
Maharashtra governor invites Devendra Fadnavis to form government