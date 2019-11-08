No headway in Tiruchy BHEL bank robbery case

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as police failed to make headway in the robbery in BHEL cooperative bank, CCTV

footage of the burglary went viral on social media. In the video which appeared on Thursday, a man wearing a monkey cap and gloves is seen entering the bank through a window on November 1.



He casually walks into the accountant’s room and steals cash kept in a suitcase. He leaves through the broken window after making off with Rs1.43 crore in just five minutes. The clip makes it clear that the intruder was well aware of the layout of the building and where the money was.



Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque stated the preliminary investigation has revealed the burglar was familiar with the layout of the bank. He assured the robber would be arrested and stolen cash recovered soon.