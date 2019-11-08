Police recruitment: Tiruchy youth appears for physical test with forged letter

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 23-year-old youth was caught impersonating during the physical endurance test for

recruitment of police constables on Thursday. The accused allegedly replaced details of a candidate with his in the call letter.



The second phase of a physical endurance test for police constable recruitment began in the city on Wednesday. About 2,473 candidates who cleared the written exam were called for the physical endurance examination.



On Thursday, a candidate bypassed certificate verification and entered the ground for body measurements. Officials caught the candidate without certificate verification seal in his call letter. When questioned, he tried to escape saying he was not interested in taking the endurance test any more. The candidate was identified as Chinthanai Valavan (23) an engineering graduate from Perambalur district.



Later he was asked to provide a written statement for his decision of not taking the physical test.



Growing suspicion over his behaviour, under the order of the Tiruchy range DIG Balakrishnan, KK Nagar police checked his call letter and documents. During which the police found that the number of the candidates call letter seem to be similar to another candidate named Palanisamy who is already taking the endurance test.



Primary investigation with both candidates revealed that Chinthanaiselvan had failed in the written exam which was held in September, later following the publication of call letter for the selected candidates.



He had randomly downloaded candidates call letter and changed the details with his details. He had forged a call letter.