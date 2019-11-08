Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore court hands double life to man for murdering aged couple

Sakthivel was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for a period of 47 years. However, the judge entitled him to serve the prison term concurrently.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A local court here on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old man double life in a case relating to gruesome murder of an aged couple in Tirupathur in Vellore district.

The Mahila Court (Fast Track) judge M Selvam pronounced the judgment in the case handing M Sakthivel, 49, of Thammanur, Pulikuthi Vattam, Tirupathur, double life for murdering N Rajendran, 74, and his wife R Meena, 59, of the same village, court sources said.

Besides the double life, the convict was also sentenced to undergo 5 years rigorous imprisonment on the charge of house-trespass (section 449 IPC) along with Rs. 5000 fine, 7 seven years imprisonment each for robbery and robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death (section 392 r/w397 IPC) and Rs. 2000 fine, the sources said.

In total, Sakthivel was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for a period of 47 years.

However, the judge entitled him to serve the prison term concurrently.

Recalling the case, a senior police officer said that Sakthivel was an alcoholic and indulged in gambling as well. As he ran out of money for his expenses, he conspired to rob off the jewellery Meena was wearing.

On January 3, 2015, he entered into the house of Rajendran while the couple was fast asleep, before beating them to death using a plunger (wooden log used to grind grains in mortar). He had snatched gold ornaments from the woman and fled the scene.

Then Tirupathur Taluk police Inspector Selvakumar registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the deceased couple’s son Sivakumar and held inquiries. The accused was arrested on the following day, the officer said.

Sakthivel confessed to have committed the murder with an aim of robbing of the jewellery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Double life sentence Vellore man
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp