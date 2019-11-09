Home States Tamil Nadu

Not aware of CM Narayanasamy’s overseas visit: Kiran Bedi

Bedi said she was not aware if the CM had taken permission from the Centre, as is the protocol.

Published: 09th November 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The turf war between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy escalated on Friday, with the L-G claiming that the Chief Minister and his team had not intimated her office before going on foreign trips. Narayanasamy is currently in Singapore, to woo investors to the UT.

Bedi said she was not aware if the CM had taken permission from the Centre, as is the protocol. “Everyone in the government, even if they are going on private visit, must take prior approval from the appointing authority or the Head of Department before travelling abroad,” said Bedi in a WhatsApp message. 

“For the CM and ministers, the President of India is the appointing authority,” Bedi claimed. “Even Malladi Krishna Rao is a frequent visitor to Sri Lanka. Centre has sought details from him, which he is yet to furnish.” “Hence, in the interest of the State security, I am compelled to report the matter to the Centre, with a request to remind the Chief Minister about the protocol,” she said. The Union government must also know who is hosting them and funding them, she said. 

As per an office memorandum of the Cabinet Secretariat, the Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs should be kept informed of the proposed foreign visit, either official or private, of Chief Ministers and Ministers in the State Government and Union Territories. Prior political and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)  clearances are mandatory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp