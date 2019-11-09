Not aware of CM Narayanasamy’s overseas visit: Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The turf war between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy escalated on Friday, with the L-G claiming that the Chief Minister and his team had not intimated her office before going on foreign trips. Narayanasamy is currently in Singapore, to woo investors to the UT.

Bedi said she was not aware if the CM had taken permission from the Centre, as is the protocol. “Everyone in the government, even if they are going on private visit, must take prior approval from the appointing authority or the Head of Department before travelling abroad,” said Bedi in a WhatsApp message.

“For the CM and ministers, the President of India is the appointing authority,” Bedi claimed. “Even Malladi Krishna Rao is a frequent visitor to Sri Lanka. Centre has sought details from him, which he is yet to furnish.” “Hence, in the interest of the State security, I am compelled to report the matter to the Centre, with a request to remind the Chief Minister about the protocol,” she said. The Union government must also know who is hosting them and funding them, she said.

As per an office memorandum of the Cabinet Secretariat, the Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs should be kept informed of the proposed foreign visit, either official or private, of Chief Ministers and Ministers in the State Government and Union Territories. Prior political and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) clearances are mandatory.