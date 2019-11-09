Home States Tamil Nadu

Public thrash teacher for molesting 9-year-old girl

Public beat up a teacher in Adi Dravidar school near Mayiladuthurai allegedly for molesting a nine-year-old girl studying in the school. 

Published: 09th November 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Public beat up a teacher in Adi Dravidar school near Mayiladuthurai allegedly for molesting a nine-year-old girl studying in the school. He was later handed over to police and case registered under POCSO Act. J Premkumar (28) of Kesingan has been working in the school for four years. 

Premkumar allegedly molested the girl from his class and recorded the act on his mobile phone. He had also been threatening the girl of dire consequences. However, the girl disclosed her ordeal to her parents who along with parents of other students and the villages landed up at the school on Friday morning and assaulted Premkumar. 

He was then handed over to Manalmedu police. School officials referred the case to All Women’s Police Station in Mayiladuthurai. The infuriated villagers also shut down the school demanding strong action against the teacher. The school where around 35 students were studying was shut down for the rest of the day. A case was registered against Premkumar under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Premkumar was remanded to judicial custody in Mayiladuthurai sub-jail.

School shut down
The infuriated villagers shut down the school demanding strong action against the teacher. The school where around 35 students were studying was shut down for the rest of the day. 

