Home States Tamil Nadu

Substandard retaining wall along rail track: Three get two years in jail

According to the prosecution, in 2003 the meter-gauge railway track of Southern Railway was converted into broad gauge in Vellore Cantonment Reach­ between the Palar bridge and Katpadi Yard. 

Published: 09th November 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Railway officials and managing director of a private company were sentenced for two years in jail on charges of constructing a substandard retaining wall along the railway track in the Katpadi- ­Pakala – Tirupathi stretch. Delivering the verdict in the 10-years-old case, the trial court on Thursday observed that the accused had put lives of thousands of passengers in peril in order to swindle public money. 

According to the prosecution, in 2003 the meter-gauge railway track of Southern Railway was converted into broad gauge in Vellore Cantonment Reach­ between the Palar bridge and Katpadi Yard. The work included the formation of bank and the linking of broad gauge track supply of dumping of the ballast as part of the Katpadi- ­Pakala – Tirupathi gauge conversion.

The work was awarded to the CT Ramanathan and Company. There was an alleged conspiracy to use sub­standard steel and cement for construction by the contractor and misuse of office by public servants working in the Southern Railway, found the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. 

T Ravindran, Deputy Chief Engineer, Southern Railway, Egmore; M Tamilarasan, Junior Engineer, (Works) Southern Railway, Tiruchy and K Chandiraiah, Executive Engineer (Stores and Construction), Southern Railway, Chennai were responsible for conducting test checks with regard to the quality and quantity of the work. 

Each of the railway officials was deputed with respective work to adhere to the quality of the  Railway standards code.However,  the contractor C T Ramanathan & Co and one R Adaikalvan,Managing Partner did not strictly comply with the conditions to maintain the quality of the work, which was found during Southern Railway officials during a vigilance check and sent the samples to Indian Institute of Technology for quality testing.The test report revealed that the iron used by contractor firm had an elongation of only 5.7% and they do not conform to the standards specified in I.S.1786/1985 standards.

CT Ramanathan and Company
The work included the formation of bank and the linking of broad gauge track supply of dumping of the ballast as part of the Katpadi- ­Pakala – Tirupathi gauge conversion. The work was awarded to the CT Ramanathan and Company

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp