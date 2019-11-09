Home States Tamil Nadu

Vacant help desks at Tiruchy railway station leave passengers clueless

The help desks or assistance booths on platforms are vacant most of the time. Passengers find it difficult to avail wheel chairs or medicines among other emergency needs as there is none to assist.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as Indian Railways is spending crores of rupees on improving the look and feel of Tiruchy railway station, it has focused little on helping passengers.

The help desks or assistance booths on platforms are vacant most of the time. Passengers find it difficult to avail wheel chairs or medicines among other emergency needs as there is none to assist them. Currently, only the booth at Platform 1 is functional while the others remain non-functional. Platform 6 and 7 do not have assistance booths. Also, the help line number displayed on booths remains switched off most of the times. These shortcomings have raised concern among passengers about the negligence of the authorities.

“Why has the railways put up such counters if they cannot assign any persons to attend to people? There is no point in creating an ambience like airport when it cannot provide basic assistance to needy passengers,” said Krishna Kumar, a railway passenger.

The station also does not seem user-friendly for senior citizens and physically challenged persons. “I’m able to use battery-operated car only on Platform 1 and not in other platforms. The railways has to ensure that physically-challenged people get proper assistance,” said M Kamaraj, a differently-abled activist.

A few passengers suggested that RPF personnel be deployed in the booths at night to handle queries. “The railway has to ensure round-the-clock functioning of assistance booths in all platforms. They should also consider posting RPF officials at night. Atleast, the emergency numbers should be made available, said M Parthasarathy, retired teacher.

Railway sources assured to take immediate action to sort out the issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
help desks assistance booths Indian Railways
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp