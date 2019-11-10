Class 10 student dies after alleged sexual assault in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: A 15-year-old girl died after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a gang near Sirkazhi on Saturday evening. The girl, studying Class 10, had returned from her school and went to untie goats for grazing at her backyard. At that time, a group of men in an inebriated state allegedly approached her and took her into bushes nearby. There they are alleged to have sexually assaulted her. 

The girl managed to raise an alarm, hearing which an elderly woman from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot. The gang immediately fled the spot. Her parents were informed about the incident. The girl was taken to a hospital, but she died on the way, police said. 

Police detained four persons in connection to the crime. 

The police said that local villagers were engaged in temple works owing to a festival when the incident took place. Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam and other senior police officials visited the crime scene. Liquor bottles, cups and coconuts were found in the place, according to police. Further investigation is underway.

