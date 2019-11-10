Home States Tamil Nadu

Ayodhya verdict: Intractable dispute ends, says Arcot Prince Nawab Ali

“Muslims must find solace in the fact that the Supreme Court did not agree with the contention that the Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a Hindu temple.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Saturday welcomed the ‘nuanced’ Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi dispute and said it has finally brought to a close what looked like an intractable dispute.

Watch: Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment

In a statement, he appealed to Muslim parties and All India Muslim Personal Law Board not to file a review petition against the verdict. He said Muslim bodies must honour their promise of abiding by the court’s ruling if it were to go against them, in all fairness to god and man, he said.

From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict

“Muslims must find solace in the fact that the Supreme Court did not agree with the contention that the Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The court has reiterated the fact that both the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the surreptitious placing of idols in 1949 in the structure were illegal. Therefore, those responsible for the demolition must be brought to book.”

