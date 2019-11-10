Ayodhya verdict: Intractable dispute ends, says Arcot Prince Nawab Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Saturday welcomed the ‘nuanced’ Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi dispute and said it has finally brought to a close what looked like an intractable dispute.

In a statement, he appealed to Muslim parties and All India Muslim Personal Law Board not to file a review petition against the verdict. He said Muslim bodies must honour their promise of abiding by the court’s ruling if it were to go against them, in all fairness to god and man, he said.



“Muslims must find solace in the fact that the Supreme Court did not agree with the contention that the Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The court has reiterated the fact that both the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the surreptitious placing of idols in 1949 in the structure were illegal. Therefore, those responsible for the demolition must be brought to book.”