EPS, TN leaders convey Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with leaders from other political parties, greeted people of the Muslim community on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.In his greeting message, Palaniswami said that the State has undertaken several schemes for the welfare of Muslims, including supply of free rice for mosques to prepare gruel during Ramzan and an annual subsidy of `6 crore for Haj pilgrimage. “On this day that the prophet was born, may there be an abundance of love, harmony and brotherhood,” he said in an official statement.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “May we resolve to always remember the noble teachings of the Prophet and practise love and compassion in our lives so as to promote unity and peace that will pave the way for a harmonious world.”

DMK president MK Stalin said the prophet’s words of wisdom, teaching and guidance should not only be practised by everyone, but must also be protected like a treasure.PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the Muslims have proven time and again that they are true followers of the prophet’s words.Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dinakaran also greeted the member of the Muslim community on the occasion.