Man sleeping under flyover buried alive

He was found dead after unaware construction workers filled the place below Gandhipuram flyover with sand 

Published: 10th November 2019 05:04 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : An unidentified person in his 40’s, is suspected to have been buried alive under the newly constructed Gandipuram flyover in the city. Police said, the man had been sleeping under the newly constructed flyover at Gandhipuram and construction workers who filled the place with red sand for gardening the place buried him alive without noticing his presence. 

Police sources said that they might have dumped sand on the person while he was sleeping at the place. The mishap is suspected to have occur on Thursday night, when the place was filled with red-sand by the flyover construction labours. As part of completing the two-tier flyover project in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city, the work of gardening under the first-tier flyover has begun a few days ago.

For that, a two feet height wall was built under the flyover for plantation as parallel to the underpass roads. Roadside residents, daily wage labours used to sleep at the wall during night times. In this juncture, on Thursday night the place under the flyover was filled with red-sand for planning to make it as a garden. 

After that, few labours came on Saturday morning to level the dumped soil at the surface near Omni-bus stand on Sathyamangalam road, while they had witnessed the person was stuck into the sand. Immediately they informed it to Coimbatore city police and it was conveyed to Kattoor police who rushed to the spot to retrieve the person. 

Police along with public dug the sand for one feet depth to rescue the person with the hope that he could be alive and might have fallen unconscious. However, they came to know that the person had died. Immediately the body was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem examination. Kattoor police began an investigation on it.

Police said, there were liquor bottles found in that place. Hence they are investigating whether he was under the influence of alcohol or someone had murdered him and thrown his body at the place or he mistakenly fallen into the pit while it was filled with the red sand. “Also police team is working to know about the person’s identity. The workers belonging to the firm, who took the work order, are investigated. The cause of death would be known only after getting the post-mortem report,” police added.

