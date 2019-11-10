Solatium of Rs 3 lakh for  accident victim’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a solatium of `3 lakh to the family of Ayesha Banu from Chokkampatty village in Tirunelveli who died in an accident involving a police vehicle. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.Ayesha Banu alias Mallika was standing at Thirikoodapuram bus stop when a police vehicle lost control after a tyre burst and rammed into her. The Chief Minister also announced `50,000 each to those grievously injured in the accident and ` 25,000 each to others who sustained injuries.