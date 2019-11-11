Home States Tamil Nadu

After Aflatoxin M1 alert, Tamil Nadu panel to study milk safety

A senior veterinarian from Animal Husbandry department said Aflatoxin M1 comes in milk through cattle feed and fodder.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Milk vendors

Image of milk vendors used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)’s report revealed presence of Aflatoxin M1 - cancer causing substance in milk samples taken from the State for national level survey- the State government has formed a high-level committee for a detailed study.

A highly placed official of health department told ‘Express’ that the panel comprises officials from food safety, health and animal husbandry departments, Aavin, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and a few more research agencies.

“The committee will take samples from cattle feed, fodder and milk from across the State and conduct tests for various quality and safety parameters. Besides, checking the presence of Aflatoxin M1 and other toxic contents impact of climatic condition on cattle and regulation of food grain waste disposal will be looked into.”

Following this, food safety department has taken milk samples from over 135 milk manufacturing units across the State and sent them to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

ALSO READ| Unsafe milk in Tamil Nadu attributed to lack of cattle feed regulation

According to the ‘National Milk Safety and Quality Survey 2018’ released on October 18, by FSSAI, in 88 milk samples out of 551 collected from the State it was found that Aflatoxin M1 level did not comply with permissible limit.

While FSSAI standards prescribes 0.5 PPB (parts per billion) Aflatoxin level in milk and milk products, the toxic content level exceeded permissible limits in the milk samples taken for survey.

A senior veterinarian from Animal Husbandry department said Aflatoxin M1 comes in milk through cattle feed and fodder. “The food grain waste from industries and fodder which are fed to cattle are mostly stored in the open. The feed gets fungal infection when moisture level goes beyond 11 per cent. Subsequently, the fungus gets converted into carcinogen (Aflatoxin) in the cattle and transferred to milk. “

The State produces over two crore litres of milk a day, of which 34 lakh litres are procured by State-owned milk union federation ‘Aavin’, while the remaining quantity is sold to private companies. The food safety department claims it is yet to get details of brand names of milk samples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Tamil Nadu milk safety TANUVAS Aflatoxin M1 NABL AAVIN
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp