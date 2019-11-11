Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief MK Stalin assumes general secretary powers, strengthens position

According to reports, a by-law amendment was approved at the meeting giving Stalin the additional powers.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:27 AM

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin has reportedly strengthened his position by assuming powers of the general secretary at DMK’s general body meeting in Chennai on Monday. The party’s general secretary, K Anbazhagan, is 97 years old and has been bedridden for 20 months now.

According to reports from media houses associated with DMK, a by-law amendment was approved at the meeting giving Stalin the additional powers. It is believed that he will exercise these powers till a full-time general secretary is elected.  Express, on November 1, had reported that this was likely to happen.

The party bylaws provide for the president to assume powers of the general secretary if the latter is unable to discharge his or her duties for a long period of time.

ALSO READ| DMK to oppose changing basic structure of Constitution

However, Stalin’s assumption of additional powers was not mentioned in the DMK’s statement released around noon. Express contacted several party’s spokespersons but they were united in refusing to confirm the development even as Twitter users linked to the DMK IT cell tweeted the news.  

The position of general secretary is a key post as per the DMK constitution. All party announcements are made by the general secretary and his or her approval is necessary for key decisions to be taken.

The general secretary has the power to induct a person into the party or expel a member. Anbazhagan was a longtime confidant of late party chief —  and Stalin’s father — M Karunandhi. He was among the few outside of Karunanidhi’s family to hold a key post in the DMK.

