Lalithaa Jewellery heist suspects confess to stealing four panchaloha idols in Madurai district

Sources from Kadupatti police said that the suspects made the confessions to an investigating team from Tiruchy.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The suspects of Lalithaa Jewellery heist case have confessed to their involvement in the theft of four panchaloha idols from the district in October 2018.  

Sources from Kadupatti police said that the suspects – Ganesh of Kuruvithurai and Suresh of Thiruvarur – made the confessions to an investigating team from Tiruchy. The district police officers have already filed a petition in a court demanding the custody of the two suspects.

The police are yet to confirm whether the duo carried out the theft alone or not.Madurai city police have also filed a petition in court seeking their custody as they suspect the their role in some of the crimes happened in the city limit.

More than a century old four Panchaloha idols – of Lord Perumal, Lord Panchamurthi, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Boodevi – were burgled from Chitra Ratha Valabha Perumal Temple, famously known as Kuruvithurai Gurubhagavan Temple on the night October 14, 2018.

Days after the theft, the four idols were found abandoned on the roadside at Kalyanipatti under Uthappanaickanur police limits.The Kadupatti police were groping in the dark as they were not getting any lead in the case.

