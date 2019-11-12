5 cops suspended after woman falls off bike, dies in Kallakurichi

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after a woman died after falling from a bike as policemen allegedly tried to attack her and her son during a vehicle check-in Kallakuruchi, district Superintendent of Police suspended five policemen involved in the exercise, on Monday. Meanwhile, the police claimed the man riding the bike was drunk.

According to police, Senthilkumar (29) of Ulagangkathan Kattukottai village was going to the house of a relative in Melakuruchi in Cuddalore on his bike with his mother Ayyammal (60) in the pillion on Sunday evening. Near the fire station at Kallakurichi, when a police team signalled Senthilkumar to stop, the man tried to increase the speed and flee. Ayyammal fell off the bike and sustained injuries in the head. Doctors at the government hospital at Kallakurichi pronounced her dead.

While earlier they were transferred, SP S Jeyakumar on Monday ordered the suspension of sub-inspectors Velmurugan and Mani, head constables Santhosh, Ilayaraja and Selvam.