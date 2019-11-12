Home States Tamil Nadu

Kidnapped, beaten for working against Sterlite: Activist Mugilan

In the affidavit submitted in the sexual assault case against him, the activist said after being abducted, he was confined to a room and thrashed frequently.

Nearly five months after he was reported missing, activist Mugilan was spotted at the Tirupati railway station on Saturday.

Activist Mugilan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking response, social activist Mugilan told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday that he was abducted from train by some persons on February 15, and that they threatened him to “stop working against Sterlite”.

In the affidavit submitted in the sexual assault case against him, the activist said after being abducted, he was confined to a room and thrashed frequently. “They (abductors) asked me to stop working against Sterlite and said they would give me anything I want if I did so. They also threatened to embarrass me in public and forcibly injected drugs to keep me unconscious,” he said.

“They showed me a newspaper clipping wherein it was mentioned that my wife and son had died in a road accident,” Mugilan claimed. “Nearly after a month, they left me unconscious in a village where a nomadic group nursed me back to health. Devastated by the false news about my wife and son, I wandered with the nomads for two months in Jharkhand, travelled to several States before reaching Tirupati Railway Station where I raised slogans and was brought to TN,” he said.  

Mugilan also claimed that he was not given an opportunity to depose these “facts” before the Judicial Magistrate in Karur. Justice G R Swaminathan, who received the affidavit adjourned the case to November 13. The affidavit was filed after the judge had directed Mugilan to explain where he was during the five months he was missing.

