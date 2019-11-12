Home States Tamil Nadu

Nigerian national found residing in Tsunami quarters

He told the police that he has been living in India for the past 30 years after coming here on an educational visa.

PUDUCHERRY: A Nigerian national has been found residing in Tsunami quarters constructed by the government at Kalapet and provided to fishermen near the coast.

Following complaint by fishermen's representatives to the government that foreigners are residing  in the Tsunami quarters , officers raided the site and found a Nigerian man Moses Ayinde. He was in possession of  Aadhar card of the Government of India which was found while checking his documents. He said the Aadhaar card was received in Tamil Nadu and the address was changed when it when he came to Puducherry. He is working in an ITDC Hotel Ashok and living in the Tsunami quarter on rent.According to Aadhaar card he is aged 71.

