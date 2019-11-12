OPS receives ‘International Rising Star of the year - Asia’ award in Chicago

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam received the ‘International Rising Star of the year- Asia Award’ at the Global Community Oscars Award, 2019, in Chicago on Sunday.

“With all due humility, I accept this award, not with a sense of achievement but with a sense of a new responsibility. A responsibility born out of the higher expectations you have placed on me. I have to continue to perform my public duties with greater commitment, passion and effectiveness to match your enhanced expectations,” Panneerselvam said.

He added, “I accept the award on behalf of the Government and people of Tamil Nadu. This award to me is a recognition of the deep ties between the world’s oldest modern democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”