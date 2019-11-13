16th-century Rani Mangammal Mandapam Ghat demolished in Tiruchy

Home States Tamil Nadu

The ruins of the structure being deposited in Cauvery river.

The ruins of the structure being deposited in Cauvery river.

TIRUCHY: After falling into ruin, the 16th-century Rani Mangammal Mandapam Ghat opposite
Oyamari burial ground in Tiruchy on the banks of the Cauvery has been demolished by the corporation.

Though the ghat was already dilapidated, historians and enthusiasts felt more could have been done through the years to preserve the heritage structure.

Tiruchy-based historian Vijayaraghavan Krishnan said, "We have very little regard for historic structures.
It was a grand structure that welcomed visitors in those times. In the colonial period, the ghat was used to bring in arms and other goods. The siege of Thiruchinapoly in the 18th century saw the ghat receiving heavy boat traffic, bringing in arms. When the rail overbridge was constructed in 2015, most structures were brought down. Given the state of the ghat now, very little was left to be salvaged."

Kannan N Ramakrishnan from Tiruchy has made several representations to restore such historical structures. He said, "Many historic structures exist in Tiruchy but some are already lost. Rani Mangammal Ghat and Thillai Rayan Ghat, as well as remains of several centuries-old temples, are all in a state of neglect. A committee has to be formed to preserve such structures and thereby, our history," 

Corporation Commissioner, S  Sivasubramanian said a new landmark structure would be built at the same place soon at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

However, many feel this would not be good enough. They said the 400-year-old structure was a landmark and could have been preserved. A new structure could have been constructed close by instead by the civic body. Responding to this, officials said it was beyond preservation and could have collapsed at any time.

Given the circumstances, they said it was best to remove the structure.

