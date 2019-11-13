DMK probes bypoll defeat in Tamil Nadu's Vikaravandi

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK had sent an inquiry committee to probe its defeat in the Vikaravandi bypoll. Sources say the party leadership is disappointed with the crushing defeat in the Assembly segment, as the result has created doubts if the party can take on AIADMK in the upcoming elections.

As a result, the party chief MK Stalin wrote to cadres saying the party would openly discuss the defeat in the general body meeting, which was held on Sunday.

He had promised to expose the ‘mind voice’ of cadres. On Thursday, a team was sent to Vikravandi to interact with cadre and functionaries. "The committee members urged us to tell the real reason without any fear. But, only some submitted a written petition while others said that the party purchased the voters because we don’t have faith in the committee. DMK leadership had constituted so many committees so far wherever the party failed to win. But, no action has been taken. So many cadres think the committee is an eye-wash,” said a union level functionary.

Sources said that MK Stalin has told that he has received the report of committee.