Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK probes bypoll defeat in Tamil Nadu's Vikaravandi

Party chief MK Stalin wrote to cadres saying the party would openly discuss the defeat in the general body meeting, which was held on Sunday.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK had sent an inquiry committee to probe its defeat in the Vikaravandi bypoll. Sources say the party leadership is disappointed with the crushing defeat in the Assembly segment, as the result has created doubts if the party can take on AIADMK in the upcoming elections.  

As a result, the party chief MK Stalin wrote to cadres saying the party would openly discuss the defeat in the general body meeting, which was held on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Explainer: Why Stalin took over as DMK's general secretary

He had promised to expose the ‘mind voice’ of cadres. On Thursday, a team was sent to Vikravandi to interact with cadre and functionaries. "The committee members urged us to tell the real reason without any fear. But, only some submitted a written petition while others said that the party purchased the voters because we don’t have faith in the committee. DMK leadership had constituted so many committees so far wherever the party failed to win. But, no action has been taken. So many cadres think the committee is an eye-wash,” said a union level functionary.

Sources said that MK Stalin has told that he has received the report of committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK 2019 Tamil Nadu bypolls MK Stalin Vikaravandi bypoll
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp