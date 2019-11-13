Parents of Tamil Nadu girl, who died in government school, demand action against management

By Express News Service

KARUR: A day after a class XII girl fainted and died at her school in Karur, her parents on Tuesday submitted a petition at the Karur Town police station and sought to register a murder case against the school headmaster and teachers.

Gomathi (17), daughter of R Anandhan and Rajeswari of Pasupathipalayam, allegedly fainted and the teachers immediately gave her first aid. She was taken to Karur GH, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Postmortem revealed that the girl had a couple of holes in her heart, which caused her death. Not satisfied with the report, Gomathi’s parents demanded action against the school management.

Rajeswari, the girl’s mother, said “My daughter had no health issues. The school management is responsible for her death. Last week, the teachers had asked all students to bring Rs 500 for a guide book. But, we were not able to arrange the amount on time. Because of this, the teachers made her stand outside and humiliated her. After she fainted, they took Gomathi in an auto. Why didn’t they take her in an ambulance? And also none of the teachers including the HM visited the hospital or came to our house even after knowing about her death."