Question Rahul Gandhi in Thoothukudi firing case: Activist Mugilan

THOOTHUKUDI: Activist Mugilan on Tuesday appeared before the one-man commission, chaired by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan, for questioning with regards to the police-firing incident in Thoothukudi on May 22 and 23, 2018, wherein 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed.

During questioning, he submitted evidence he had collected on the incident.

An affidavit filed by the activist at the Madurai Bench stated that he was kidnapped after he released the evidence at Chennai on February 15.

While being escorted back to the Tiruchy prison, Mugilan told reporters that the commission must question Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the RSS in the Sterlite issue.

The activist told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday that he was abducted from the train by some persons on February 15, and that they threatened him to “stop working against Sterlite”.

In the affidavit submitted in the sexual assault case against him, the activist said after being abducted, he was confined to a room and thrashed frequently.

“They (abductors) asked me to stop working against Sterlite and said they would give me anything I want if I did so. They also threatened to embarrass me in public and forcibly injected drugs to keep me unconscious,” he said.

“They showed me a newspaper clipping wherein it was mentioned that my wife and son had died in a road accident,” Mugilan claimed.

“Nearly after a month, they left me unconscious in a village where a nomadic group nursed me back to health. Devastated by the false news about my wife and son, I wandered with the nomads for two months in Jharkhand, travelled to several States before reaching Tirupati Railway Station where I raised slogans and was brought to TN,” he said.

Mugilan also claimed that he was not given an opportunity to depose these “facts” before the Judicial Magistrate in Karur.

Justice G R Swaminathan, who received the affidavit adjourned the case to November 13.

The affidavit was filed after the judge had directed Mugilan to explain where he was during the five months he was missing.