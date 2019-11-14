1,500-year-old hero stones discovered in Tamil Nadu's Vandavasi

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Following Keezhadi excavations, where artefacts belonging to the sixth century were discovered recently, two hero stone belonging to the fifth century were discovered at Desoor village near Vandavasi on Tuesday.

A team of officials from Tiruvannamalai Historical Research Centre discovered as many as five stones, out of which two belong to the fifth century and others, 10th century. The two stones, which are five feet in height and 1,500 years old, have inscriptions in ‘Tamil language’.

Tahsildar (HS) S Balamurugan told Express, “The scripts indicated that they belonged to the fifth century.”

Based on information given by a revenue officer, the team conducted research and found the stones near a dilapidated structure.

Balamurugan said, “The stones were found intact, and the locals were performing poojas. The other three stones discovered in the same place belonged to 10th century. Upon closer examination, we found a stone had two images of a father and son, which is a first-of-its-kind in the district.” According to historian, R Poongundran, “Hero stones were erected in memory of Kotrambha Kizhar and his son Seelan.”