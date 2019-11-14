List of industries distributed to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu for student's internship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A list of 25,000 MSMEs and 200 large industries has been made from organisations such as SIPCOT and SIDCO Industrial Estates and distributed to all engineering and polytechnic Colleges of Tamil Nadu to depute all students for internship, as part of Technical Education Quality Implementation Programme- Phase III, a release from the (DoTE) said.

Even as the number of students graduating from engineering colleges is more in Tamil Nadu, many of them struggle to find employment or take up jobs that are not related to their field. The programme therefore aims to bridge that gap and increase employability of students. A national-level workshop for officials of TEQIP-implemented in 24 States, was organised by State Project Implementation Unit earlier.

