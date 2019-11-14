Tamil Nadu's Aavin ghee no more 'Agmark' as Centre cracks whip on 66 brands

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 66 brands of 33 companies, including Aavin and Hatsun, have been refrained from using the ‘Agmark’ quality certification mark, while selling their food products in the State.

In a notification issued last week, the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI), functioning under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, warned of legal action against any of these companies using Agmark on their products. Aavin and Hatsun have been barred from using the trademark for their ‘ghee’ as the ‘Agmark’ validity certificate, which is issued once in every five years, expired on March 31.

Refute notification

However, both of them refuted the Centre’s notification saying they have valid certificates to use the trademark. Similarly, as many as 37 ‘rice’ brands of 17 companies located in Chennai, Erode, Kallakuruchi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur districts have also been directed not to use the ‘Agmark’ brand.

The ‘Agmark’ certificate is being issued by DMI for 225 agricultural products across the country for foodgrains and allied products, vegetable oils, fats, edible nuts, spices and condiments as mark of quality. While the certificate for food products is issued for trade and export purpose, based on the companies’ request, the quality certificate is mandatory for selling blended edible vegetable oils and fat.

Official sources said the 'Agmark' certification issued for 35 firms for selling rice, ghee, pulses, gingelly oil, ground spices and honey has expired and two of them had applied for renewal. "The remaining firms should not use 'Agmark' on their products," sources said.

Responding to the notification, the Hatsun agro products said the 'Agmark' certificate for ghee is valid till March 2020. "We produce ghee at two plants in Palacode and Koramapuram in Salem district for which we have valid certificate," an official spokesperson said. The company also sent a copy of certificate to Express.

The Aavin also claimed that the trademark certificate was renewed for its plant located at Ammapalayam village in Tiruvannamalai district last year and was valid till 2023. However, Aavin has not issued any counter against the Centre's announcement.

'Agmark' is different from FSSAI certificate. The latter, a safety licence issued by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is mandatory for selling a food product. The 'Agmark' trademark is a quality certificate for agricultural products and only certifies that the product meets certain criteria regarding its quality.'Agmark' is not mandatory to sell a food product.

