Unable to follow English language, student commits suicide in Trichy

Reports say the Jharkhand-native girl, who passed out of a Hindi-medium school, was struggling to cope with English-medium education in the college.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking case, a teenage girl committed suicide inside the hostel room of her private college in Tiruchy allegedly because she could not follow English. Jaffra Parvin (19), the deceased, was pursing a bachelors degree in nutrition and dietetics, and is a native of Jharkhand.

Reports say the girl passed out of a Hindi-medium school, and was struggling to cope with English-medium education in the college. She under-performed in her recent examinations, which, the police think, could have been the trigger for the suicide.

On Wednesday, when her roommates were in the common room, Jaffra locked herself up in the hostel room. Later, when she did not respond to their calls, her roommates peeped through the window to find Jaffra hanging dead. Police say Jaffra was among five girl students from Jharkhand enrolled at this private college in Tiruchy, under a special scholarship.            

Reportedly, all these girls, having studied in a Hindi-medium school, found it difficult to keep up with the classes. Subsequently, three girls dropped out of the college. But, Jaffra and one other girl continued with their studies. 

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts can avail counselling through the Tamil Nadu health department helpline ‘104’ or Sneha’s helpline at ‘044-24640050’.

