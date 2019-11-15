2016 Sriperumbudur motorcycle accident: Pay Rs 29.70 lakh to accident victim’s kin, says tribunal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after the death of a 58-year-old man in a motorcycle accident near Sriperumbudur, a motor accidents claims tribunal directed the National insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 29.70 lakh to the family. T Pauljosh died in 2016 when a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with his bike.

According to the petition filed by the family, the other rider was driving in a rash and negligent manner, which caused the accident.

Pauljosh was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed. Sivagami, the wife of the deceased, he operated a photocopy outlet and after his death their livelihood was affected.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the insurance company stated that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent act of Pauljosh. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided by V Sutha observed that the FIR contained all contents that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the other rider.