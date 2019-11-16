Home States Tamil Nadu

20% of IT and medical parks allocated for SMEs: O Panneerselvam

Deputy CM says industrial eco-system in state has attracted many companies like Amazon, IBM, Dell, Ford

Published: 16th November 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM O Pannerselvam being honoured at Sri Meenakshi Temple Society in Houston | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam wooed American and Indo-American businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest in Tamil Nadu and said more than 8,000 acres is readily available at various industrial parks and facilities like IT Parks and Medical devices manufacturing parks (Medi Parks).Speaking at America-India small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Council Investors Meet in Washington, organised by Elisha Pulivarti, Chief executive officer of US-India SME Business Council, the Deputy chief minister said in all these parks, 20 per cent of the space is allocated to SMEs.

Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) also develops industrial parks for SMEs. He also said with three submarine cables landing in Chennai with 14.8 TBPS of bandwidth, surplus power availability, and high quality human resources, the State is best suited for data parks and IT establishments.
He said nearly 62 of the Fortune 500 companies are located in Tamil Nadu and the State has the largest number of SME units which generate largest employment in India.  

Seeking closer relationship between SMEs of US and India, he said the highly developed industrial eco-system in the State has attracted many renowned companies like Amazon, IBM, Foxconn, Dell, Ford, Caterpillar and Boeing which are among the top 250 US companies. “All of them need vendors and suppliers who are usually SMEs,” he said.

“Since 2018, Tamil Nadu has issued a new IT Policy, a Start-up and Innovation Policy, a Food Processing Policy, a Textile Policy, an Energy Policy and the Electric Vehicle Policy.  We have a separate single window portal to enable SMEs to obtain hassle-free approvals and clearances.  Nearly 10,000 SMEs have already benefited from this portal,” he said.At the event, he also highlighted the success of Global Investors Meet 2019 wherein the State attracted investment commitments amounting to nearly $43 billion through 304 MoUs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam IT Parks
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp