Haunted by memories of cyclone Gaja, Tiruchy's Rajkumari recalls her horrors 

Jose K Joseph

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When Cyclone Gaja lashed the city last year, Rajakumari, a coconut vendor, lost her entire livelihood as a huge tree came crashing down on her pushcart.



TNIE highlighted her plight in its November 17, 2018 edition (Heavy winds damage stalls of tender coconut vendors in city), seeing which Bhoomika Trust, a Chennai-based NGO, bought her a new cart that put Rajakumari’s life back on track.



However, memories of the fateful night haunt Rajakumari. “I am not able to forget that day. I lost my entire savings invested in the pushcart. Had I not received that help, it would have been difficult for me to support my family of seven,” she said.



Now, even moderate rainfall finds her worrying about her pushcart, stationed near the District Court complex.



“I have to support my sick daughter and her four children. Even my son-in-law is also not well. So, when I have to support so many people, even moderate rainfall brings back unpleasant memories and spoils my sleep. But as I have no other option. I keep on convincing myself that nothing would happen to my

cart,” she said.



Though her struggles appear never-ending, she believes her grandchildren would support her in the future.



“I am trying my best to support the education of my grandchildren. Rain and gale would continue to worry me till one of my grandchildren gets a job. Though there is not much demand for coconuts in the rainy

season, I would continue to stay close to my stall,” she said.