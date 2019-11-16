NGT southern bench to hear cases from Dec 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) is set to hold regular sittings at Kalas Mahal from December 2, nearly two years after it fell vacant with all judicial members and expert members retiring.

The NGT’s Principal Bench issued a notification on Friday, which says, “consequent upon the postings of Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member and Saibal Dasgupta, Expert Member, the Southern Zone Bench, Chennai will start functioning for regular sittings from December 2, 2019.” Justice K Ramakrishnan who is currently a Judicial Member in Principal Bench will move to the southern bench in Chennai.

The last judicial member to retire was Justice MS Nambiar on January 4, 2018. Following this, with no judicial appointments made to Southern Bench, some cases are being heard via video-conferencing from Principal Bench in New Delhi.