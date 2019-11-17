Home States Tamil Nadu

Bigil podu for these Vijay fans for paying off farmers' loans

This deviation from the 'usual track' is the brainchild of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Eyakkam who selected the two from the list of farmers, having pending loans.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of Vijay's 'Bigil'.

The poster of Vijay's 'Bigil'.

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI: They say, the good old days of compassion and kindness are dead. If you are thinking on the same lines, think again. Meet the fans of movie actor Vijay who made a difference by paying up the loans of two farmers.

The occasion is the celebration organised by the fans in connection with the success of the actor's latest flick, Bigil. In the humble ceremony organised in a coconut grove at Karuvelnayakkanpatti where crackers, milk abishegams, poojas and hoardings were all absent, the fans honoured the two farmers - Arumugam of Jayamangalam and Muniyandi of Mariyaipatti village near Pallapatti - and handed over to them the settlement receipts.

This deviation from the 'usual track' is the brainchild of District Deputy Secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Eyakkam (People's Movement) Tamilselvan who is serving Indian Army in Assam, president Pandy, district treasurer Nanthakumar, district organiser Vembu and district advisor Kasi Prabu.

Once they finalised the celebration plan, they selected the two from the list of farmers, having pending loans at various primary agriculture banks, handed over to them by farmers' association leader Kannan.  

Arumugam, who has 90 cents of land, has cultivated plantains after taking a loan of Rs 46,000 from Jayamangalam Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society on March 7.

Meanwhile, Muniyandi has taken two acres of land on lease and has raised maize after getting a loan of Rs 60,000 from Koduvilarpatti Primary Agriculture cooperative bank on March 21, 2017. Though he repaid two installments (Rs 6,000 each), he could not pay the other installments due to his poor financial background.

Despite the financial crisis, he is in, Muniyandi provided for the education of his four daughters and married off three of them. His youngest daughter Vidhya, a civil engineer, is at his house at present.  

Talking to Express, Muniyandi said that he was planning to repay the loan after selling the maize crops. "Now I am able to enjoy the harvest without worrying about the loan," he added.

The five members of the eyakkam went to the two banks and settled the loan amount (Rs 46,000 for Arumugam and Rs 49,450 for Muniyandi) on November 15.

On the noble gesture, Pandy of Theni said that their act followed the actor's advise to render help to the society and to wipe the tears of farmers who are economically weak. "This will make other fans also to serve the society better," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Vijay fans Farmer loans
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp