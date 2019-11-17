Home States Tamil Nadu

Murasoli case: NCSC summons for Udhayanidhi

Stalin has asked DMK advocate wing to appear instead of Udhaya, says partyman

Published: 17th November 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued summons to Udhayanidhi Stalin, managing director of Murasoli, to appear before the commission on November 19, as part of the probe into the complaint alleging that the Murasoli building is located on a panchami land. 

Rajya Sabha MP and organizing secretary of DMK RS Bharathi confirmed the development. Earlier, the commission had asked the Chief Secretary to appear before it on November 19. The representation to NCSC was made by BJP State secretary R Srinivasan. On November 6, DMK chief MK Stalin said he would produce documents to prove the building is not on panchami lands. 

Meanwhile, in a statement, RS Bharathi, organising secretary and one of the trustees of Murasoli trust, said he will appear along with party other advocate wing members before NCSC, instead of Udhayanidhi Stalin, and clarify the issue. He said the decision was made based on the instructions of MK Stalin. 

He further accused the BJP-led government of failing to take speedy action on various issues such as `89 crore seized during the RK Nagar by-poll, while hurriedly inquiring into Murasoli land issue with a view to defaming DMK.

‘Probe to defame DMK’
The Centre is hurriedly inquiring into Murasoli land issue with a view to defaming DMK, MK Stalin alleged. DMK Chief, Stalin also said that he would produce documents to prove the building is not on panchami lands

