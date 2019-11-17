Till SC hears case, Pachaiyappa’s Trust colleges cannot appoint principal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colleges under Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board are to have no new appointments of principals until the next hearing before the Supreme Court six weeks from Friday. Hearing an appeal from some members of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board about the appointment of principals in its constituent colleges, the Supreme Court on Friday, had fixed the next date of hearing after six weeks. The court had asked all parties to maintain status quo as of Friday until the next hearing.

The Madras HC on October 21 confirmed an order passed by a single judge in April this year directing the interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board to look into allegations of corrupt activities. A division bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan dismissed writ appeals preferred by principal N Shetty and others challenging Justice SM Subramaniam’s order. The bench requested a former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC N Paul Vasanthakumar to constitute a fresh selection committee for the selection and appointment of principals within preferabaly three months from the date of judgment. Against this, some board members preferred appeal.