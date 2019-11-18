Home States Tamil Nadu

Electric garbage collection vehicles make TN villagers curious, but authorities act 'secretive'

Villagers feel the authorities are being secretive about some details of the vehicles. “We would like to know about economic feasibility.

Published: 18th November 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

electric auto- e-auto

The four e-vehicles collecting garbage in the village are a cause of awe and excitement among locals. (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the past few weeks, sanitation workers roaming in Somarasampettai village are being questioned by villagers. Most of the queries are not about garbage collection times but on their battery-operated collection vehicles.

The four vehicles collecting garbage in the village are a cause of awe and excitement among locals. “Several people are asking us about the mileage and performance of the vehicles. They would also ask whether the vehicles faced any complaints or breakdowns. Though we have been using them for the past two months, some residents ask us every day whether the vehicle ran out of charge the previous day. We keep telling them we never faced any problems,” an employee said.

Somarasampettai panchayat has deployed the four battery-operated vehicles that daily collect waste from 250 houses. Officials said they received the vehicles from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). “Six hours of charging the vehicle is sufficient for two days of use. So far, we have not faced any complaints about the vehicles,” said Somarasanpettai panchayat secretary Saravanan.

These zero-pollution vehicles have also won over the drivers. “We have the four battery-operated and one diesel vehicle. These battery-operated vehicles can carry a maximum of 250 kg. For the diesel vehicle, on average, we need about seven litres of oil. The battery-operated vehicles are comparatively much cheaper and better,” said a driver.

Some people in the village feel the authorities are being secretive about some details of the vehicles. “We would like to know about the economic feasibility. Nobody knows the cost of a vehicle. It would be helpful if the authorities place such details on the vehicle,” said Shanmugam, an auto driver. Sources said that the cost of a battery-operated vehicle cost is about Rs 2 lakh. Officials are sure Somarasampettai would get more such vehicles in future, provided there are no complaints about their reliability for at least a year.

Apart from Tiruchy, other districts like Coimbatore are using these vehicles. However, sources said they are not feasible for corporations. “It would not be feasible to use such vehicles in cities. For instance, Tiruchy has more than 200 small garbage collection vehicles. If we use battery-powered vehicles like these, there would be a major expense in setting up charging points,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDA e-vehicle garbage collection garbage collection vehicle garbage collection van battery vehicle Somarasanpettai
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp