Major parties in Tamil Nadu silent on Sri Lankan presidential election results

Published: 18th November 2019 05:14 AM

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even 12 hours after the outcome of Sri Lanka elections, major political parties in Tamil Nadu have remained silent, except MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss. Vaiko termed the victory of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa 'a bad day in Sri Lankan history and sad day for Tamils'. 

He told reporters on Sunday “Lakhs of Tamils were murdered, Tamil women become widows because of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who was Defence minister of Sri Lanka during the last phase of Eelam war in 2009. Now, Tamils are in a state of fear”. 

He thanked Tamils who voted for Sajith Premadasa. India has more responsibility to protect Tamils in Sri Lanka in future. India should be careful as Gotabhaya used to cheat India by having   a strong relationship with China and Pakistan.

ALSO READ| Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Controversial 'war hero' who ended Lanka's 3-decade-long bloody civil conflict

KS Radhakrishnan, an advocate, who observed Sri Lankan political developments for the last four decades, told Express, “The election of Gotabhaya has created fear in my mind. Because the main demands of Tamils is to find persons missing during the last phase of war, release of arrested persons and international inquiry for human rights violation during the war. But, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotapaya Rajapaksa are the reason behind today’s sufferings of Tamils in the island nation” he said. Ramadoss said the victory of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will not help in any way to bring peace in Sri Lanka.

Vaiko, Ramadoss react

MDMK general secretary Vaiko termed the victory of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa ‘a bad day in Sri Lankan history and sad day for Tamils’. PMK founder Ramadoss said the victory will not help in any way to bring peace in Sri Lanka

